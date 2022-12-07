Pretty Girls

Not Available

Looking for a job, Hana gets work at the Andrews Department Store, but her boss hates her and gives her impossible work to do. Her bubbly nature and creativity soon bring success to every job she is assigned though, and the president even wonders if her mysterious charm can rally the company and pull them out of their financial difficulties. But the President and Ryou, his straight-laced son, have different ideas about running the company. Perhaps if she finds true love for Ryou, she can soften his hard heart. Anything seems possible with Hana's never-ending optimism, which is the basis for this heart-warming and humorous story of the power of positivity!