Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon

Not Available

Stealing people's energy and trying to take over the world, the evil organization known as the "Dark Kingdom" is running rampant across the globe. Caught in the middle of all this is 2nd year Juuban Middle School student Tsukino Usagi (Sawai Miyuu), who meets a stuffed cat doll, who turns into a senshi, named Luna (Keiko Han) & (Koike Rina). Who in turn gives her the magical ability to transform into "Sailor Moon" It turns out that this clumsy, crybaby has no choice but to stand up and fight against the Dark Kingdom. Sailor Moon will meet with her fellow Senshi, The smartest girl in Usagi's school: Mizuno Ami "Sailor Mercury" (Hama Chisaki) A temple pristis: Hino Rei "Sailor Mars"(Kitagawa Keiko) The strongest girl at Usagi's school and best cook: Kino Makoto "Sailor Jupiter" (Azama Myuu) & #1 Idol: Aino Minako "Sailor Venus" (Komatsu Ayaka). Together they will all fight with the guidance of fellow plus-cat Artemis (Yamaguchi Kappei) and help from Chiba Mamoru, the mysterious "Tuxedo Mask" (Shibue Jouji).