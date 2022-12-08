Not Available

The most important man in Hollywood is not in the movies.but you've definitely seen his work! Meet Rand Rusher, the surprisingly relatable injectionist to the starlets, Hollywood wives, and wanna-bes of Beverly Hills. With his handsome, "tell me anything" charm he is part therapist, part gay best friend and part miracle-worker. When a Real Housewife brings her daughter in for "birthday lips", a drag queen asks to be made to look like an Olson twin, and a bunch of 50 year old actresses ask to look 25 again, it's just another day at the office. And Rand is just as shocked by his clients' requests as you will be. Pretty Hurts is your insider OMFG view into the ridiculous, painful and ugly truth behind maintaining beauty in Hollywood. Once you experience the extreme stop-at-nothing obsession with youth that has become standard in Beverly Hills, you'll never look at 'pretty' the same way again.