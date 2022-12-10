Pretty Li Hui Zhen

Not Available

Li Huizhen used to be gorgeous, but years of declining family fortune added much pain to her life, and her looks slowly drifted away. Her friend Bai Haoyu, on the other hand, was once an ordinary looking guy and grew up to be suave, successful, and immensely likable. So when she comes across him years later and witnesses their reversal of fortune, Li Huizhen is too embarrassed to even meet him and instead asks her stylish friend and roommate Xia Qiao to assume her identity. But when Huizhen lands an internship at a company that she has been trying to break into, she is shocked to find out that Haoyu is her new boss.