Pretty Little Liars (TR)

Not Available

Turkish remake of the American TV series Pretty Little Liars. Asli, Selin, Ebru, Hande and Açelya are five close friends who live in the same neighborhood and go to the same school. They want to spend a night and watch a movie together at a big country house. However, the group leader Açelya disappears there without leaving anything behind and nobody hears back anything about her. After Açelya's disappearance, they fall apart in order to forget what they have experienced. A year later, the girls begin receiving messages from a mysterious figure named 'A' who threatens to expose their deepest secrets, including the ones they thought only Açelya knew...