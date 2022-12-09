Pretty. Strong.

Not Available

Featuring the fierce and fit women of the Legends Football League, the fastest-growing, all-female American football organization. Following the league's two-time reigning champions the Chicago Bliss, this series delves into the lives of eight women of the gridiron as they navigate life both on and off the field. Wide receiver Alli Alberts, center Jamie Barwick, offensive lineman Deena Fagiano, quarterback Heather Furr, running back ChrisDell "Chrissy" Harris, offensive/defensive lineman Nneka "Nani" Nwani, defensive lineman Yashi Rice and defensive lineman Chantell "Telli" Taylor have full-time careers by day, and are breaking gender barriers playing tackle football by night. With a work hard, play hard mentality, these women are on a mission to inspire, blaze trails and defy the odds.