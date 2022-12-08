Not Available

Ah, the cut-throat, crazy world of competitive mothering...and for six feisty Atlanta mothers in Lifetime’s all-new unscripted comedy "Pretty Wicked Moms," it’s a raging, raucous mommy war. Jockeying to be the ultimate mom, this perfectly coiffed and manicured clique will stop at nothing to one-up each other. Whether it’s extravagant birthday parties, devising a strict vegan diet for their one-year-old or masterminding their baby’s social climb (or should we say crawl?) to the top, there’s no end to their plotting and scheming. Knowing the competition among them is fierce, these swanky mothers take motherhood and mischief to an entirely new and outrageous level. As one Pretty Wicked Mom claims, "They all want to be the prettiest, the thinnest, the richest; and their kids to be the smartest."