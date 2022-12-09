Pretty Woman

Not Available

Convincing men to buy riches for her, Jang Shin Young exchanges these riches for money in order to support herself and her mother (who is in prison). One of these men, Kwon Hae Hyo, uses his friend’s money to buy Jang riches. When his friend, Jung Sun Kyung, finds out, she is determined to find the “fox” that stole the money. Jung herself is an inspiring college professor who is a milk delivery lady by morning to support herself. When one of her students, Lee Ji Hoon, starts to hate her, he poses numerous “bad” jokes which make Jung tremble. Therefore, it becomes surprising when Lee gradually falls in love with Jung. Jang, on the other hand, falls in love with Lee Ji Hoon’s older brother, Jung Bo Suhk, for his money. Jung Bo Suhk is a player, who is also divorced with a teenage daughter. Eventually, she falls in love with who Jung Bo Suhk truly is. As the sons of the president of Seine hotel, Jung Bo Suhk and Lee Ji Hoon each fall in love with Jang Shin Young and Jung Sun Kyung-facing obstacles because of age difference, class difference and more. In a society where the rich get richer and the poor get poorer, Jang Shin Young and Jung Sun Kyung come to help eachother through hard times to become “pretty lady”.