Not Available

Dealing with his customers with an open heart a car mechanic named Zivota goes through many adventures. Some are funny, some are sad, some reveal beauty and others human misery. In the end he gets tangled up himself, and not without bitterness he tries to change his ways, trying to become like his competitor across the street, which has adapted to modern times: strictly business. But, people who come to him need him just the way he is...