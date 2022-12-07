Not Available

Originally a mid-level manager (Kimura Takuya) with a promising future in a big corporation and loved by his subordinates, the life of this elite employee changes dramatically one day. Having for some reason attracted the attention of the senior management, he is framed for a crime which he knows nothing of and forced out of the workplace. Even after that, he is assailed by a series of surprises and in one day, he loses his house, wealth and handphone until he is without a cent to his name. At his wits end, he comes to a park where he encounters two children. Learning from them how to survive even if he does not have money, he somehow weathers this crisis and discovers the truly important and priceless things in life. The good thing about him is that his carefree personality amazingly does not shift. It is not resentment and bitterness that become his driving force, but the love and help of the people he meets that enables him to keep go forward step by step.