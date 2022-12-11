Prima Donna Mai

Not Available

Mai and her gymnastics trainer are secretly in love with each other. Unfortunately she has a boyfriend while her teacher is married to the daughter of the school's director. Despite all that and the fact that they are teacher and student they both give in to their desires and everything works just fine between them... Too bad the wife finds out - and she's not happy that she lost her husband to a little girl. She persuades Mai's boyfriend to help her, and together they carry out a plan to punish and publicly humiliate Mai...