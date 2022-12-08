Prime Presents - War News

Not Available

Imagine reporting on World War One from the front–lines. War News does that in a gripping new five–part series that tells the story of New Zealand’s role in the conflict in a ground–breaking way. Field correspondents Jack Crawford (Jason Whyte) and Paul Jameson (Richard Dey) report from major battles at Gallipoli, northern France and Belgium, while Joe Stevens (Paul Yates) weighs in from the Middle East. Meanwhile in New Zealand, anchor Ray Harkness (Mark Mitchinson) and in–studio war expert Robyn (Nathalie Boltt) analyse field strategies, examine changes in New Zealand culture, and bring experts in to debate aspects of the war. This is a genre–bending, thought–provoking series that all New Zealanders should watch, preview screeners are available if you’re interested to see how this amazing programme tells the story of New Zealand’s role in World War One in a ground–breaking way.