Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers

Not Available

For the first time on television, more than a dozen members of the royal family offer their personal thoughts and reflections as they pay an historic tribute to the extraordinary life of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Originally conceived to mark Prince Philip’s 100th birthday, this landmark documentary features interviews filmed both before and after the duke’s death in April. The documentary-makers have been inside Buckingham Palace to meet the duke’s long-serving staff and to capture his study, private office and library, exactly as they were during his seven decades at the heart of royal life.