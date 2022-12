Not Available

The second princess refers to the second sibling among three sisters. Being stuck in the middle, she's not adored by her dad nor loved by her mom. This is a cause to her weird personality where she tends to feel inferior to others and yet puts up a very tough and strong personality in front of others. Things start to change when she falls in love with a wealthy man, Ning Huan Yu. He is a rich man who is often pranked because of his innocence and obliviousness towards things.