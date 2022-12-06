Not Available

Welcome to the Prince Street guide at TV Tome. This show was based on a real life New York City Police unit that secretly operated for over 20 years. With their headquarters located behind a print shop on Prince Street in SoHo, the groups officers carried no badges and didn't wear uniforms, often working under cover. Lt. Warner is the boyish commander of the team, which included suspicious-looking Gage, the tough but cool single-mom Echeverria, father-confesser Tasio and the cocky recruit Libretti. Theme Song by: Jan Hammer