Not Available

Behold the Princess – you know the type – living a fabulous life, while her debt accumulates and family and friends foot the bills. Now it’s time to grow up – and get real. In this series, Gail Vaz-Oxlade, host of the hit series Til Debt Do Us Part, tackles the newest generation of spoiled spenders. Over a six week period, Gail takes away these Princess’s credit cards, puts them on a cash diet and challenges them to start achieving goals. Using her no-nonsense tough talk, Gail confronts, cajoles and guides these spoiled Princesses as they transform into self-sufficient young women. Packed with Gail’s practical financial advice and compelling candidates, Princess is candid and entertaining viewing for a wide range of audiences.