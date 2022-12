Not Available

Princess Comet is a Japanese TV Drama and manga series created and illustrated by Mitsuteru Yokoyama, the creator of Tetsujin 28-go and Giant Robo. The TV drama tells the story of Comet, one of the princesses of the Triangle Nebula who came to Earth in search for the missing prince. The Manga is first serialized in Shueisha's monthly Margaret magazine from July to November 1967, marking as one of Japan's first Magical Girl series produced.