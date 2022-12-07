Princess Ja-Myung

Not Available

A love story about Princess Nak-rang who fell in love with a spy from Goguryeo. She tore the drums of her country so that Goguryeo could attack her country, Nangnang-guk, without warning. However, Nak-rang's love story with Hodong is further complicated due to the fact that Nak-rang's older sister Ja Myung is in love with Hodong as well.