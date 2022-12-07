Not Available

Princess Ja-Myung

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Lee Myung-Woo

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A love story about Princess Nak-rang who fell in love with a spy from Goguryeo. She tore the drums of her country so that Goguryeo could attack her country, Nangnang-guk, without warning. However, Nak-rang's love story with Hodong is further complicated due to the fact that Nak-rang's older sister Ja Myung is in love with Hodong as well.

Cast

Jung Ryeo-wonPrincess Ja-myung
Jung Kyung-hoPrince Hodong
Park Min-youngPrincess Ra-hee
Yeo Jin-gooHodong (young)
Jin Ji-heeRa-hee (young)
Kim Sung-RyungMo Ha-so

