Princess Jellyfish

20 year old Tsukimi Kurashita can barely see without her glasses. She came to Tokyo from Kagoshima Prefecture to become an illustrator, but she doesn't attend college or sells any of her illustrations. She lives at a communal apartment. At the apartment, only otaku type women live there. Tsukimi Kurashita likes jellyfish due to memories she has with her late mother. One day, due to a jellyfish, Tsukimi Kurashita meets Kuranosuke Koibuchi. He loves fashion and his hobby is to dress up like a woman. She also meets Kuranosuke’s older brother Shu Koibuchi. Her life soon changes because of them.