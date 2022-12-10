Princess Lover - OAV

Not Available

Sylvia van Hossen was a real proper lady, that is, until she went to stay with her fiancé Teppei while her parents were away. Even though he isn't a member of the nobility like herself, he does come from a very wealthy family, which explains why their parents are pushing for marriage. This arrangement is not one Sylvia is too pleased with however, especially since she is so headstrong and independent, but after a night of heated passion and resolute indignation she may just change her tune. Of course, she'll never tell him that, but her body and actions speak otherwise!