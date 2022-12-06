Not Available

Princess Nine

  • Animation
  • Sport
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Led by a hot-shot young "natural", nine young women defy the male-dominated tradition of Japanese sports... not to create a League of their own, but to take on the boys on their own artificial turf and prove there's nothing a man can do that a woman can’t do just as well! The hallowed stadiums of Japanese baseball become a battlefield as the bats crack, the sweat flies and every hard-earned run becomes another step in the long road-trip to victory! Sizzling sports action and gripping drama intertwine as nine young women come together in the heat of athletic competition to become the Princess Nine!

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images