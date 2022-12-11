Princess of Lan Ling King

Not Available

The legend of the Qingluan mirror and Lican sword which is said to be able reunite the country when possessed by the owner. The items once formerly owned by the Dragon Sect are now lost. Before the demise of the Dragon Sect leader, the information regarding the location of these heirlooms is handed down to the only remaining maiden-Duan Mu Ling. She is told by her master that she is not to give away the location to anyone as it could bring chaos in the wrong hands. Upon the death of her master, she goes in search of the lost mirror and sword under the guise of the high official from the Northern Zhou Court Si Kong's wife's niece. During her journey she comes across the Prince Gao Chang Gong (a.k.a Prince of Orchid Hills) and Yu Wen Yong. Her romance blooms with both and she must choose who to help and who to love. Based off the internet novel 'The Royal Prince of Orchid Hills' and a sequel to the highly popular 2013 drama adaptation of Lan Ling Wang.