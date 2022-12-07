Not Available

Princess Sarah tells the story of Sarah Crewe, a young daughter of a wealthy English family in India, who starts attending an all-girl's seminary selection boarding school in London, where she excels in her studies and is loved deeply by many of her friends and classmates. However, tragedy soon strikes when Sarah's father passes away and her family goes bankrupt, leaving her to be a poor orphan. The school's headmistress, Miss Minchin, takes advantage of this situation and makes her a maid in the school, trying hard to make her life as miserable as possible. However, Sarah, with the help of her friends, perseveres and tries to endure all her hardships until redemption comes at last.