Princess Tutu

Ahiru, a young girl living in a small town, is an awkward girl enrolled in a ballet academy who has a crush on one of the most talented boys in the school - the emotionless Mythos. In essence, the story is about Ahiru's quest to find a way to reunite Mythos with his ability to feel. A cute, unique show that doesn't overdo the cuteness. While it looks like a kids show, and from the summary above sounds like a kids show, it's not. There is a melancholy feeling to the show, starting from the beginning theme song. Just what direction this show will go, is yet to be known. Season 1: Chapter of the Egg Season 2: Chapter of the Chick