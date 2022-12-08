Not Available

Princesses: Long Island documents the lives of six college-educated young women from affluent areas of “Longuyland” who live pampered lifestyles in the comfort of their parents’ homes and at the expense of their bank accounts. The series offers a window into their family dynamics and personal lives filled with labels, luxury, and love trials. The young women face pressure from their families and friends to find husbands and to settle down. Will these members of the boomerang generation find their Prince Charming, or are they forever content with their co-dependent relationships with their parents?