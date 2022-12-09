Prison School (MBS)

Not Available

5 male students enrolls at a school that has all female students. The boarding school was formerly an all-girls high school until the new school year. The student council then places the 5 male students in a place known as the prison on charges that they were peeping on the girls in the showers. The 5 male students struggle to escape from the prison. ~~ Based on the manga series with the same name by Hiramoto Akira.