Prison School (MBS)

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Noboru Iguchi

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

5 male students enrolls at a school that has all female students. The boarding school was formerly an all-girls high school until the new school year. The student council then places the 5 male students in a place known as the prison on charges that they were peeping on the girls in the showers. The 5 male students struggle to escape from the prison. ~~ Based on the manga series with the same name by Hiramoto Akira.

Cast

Taishi NakagawaKiyoshi Fujino
Tokio Emoto Takehito Morokuzu
Masato YanoShingo Wakamoto
Garigari GarikusonReiji Ando
Daiki MiyagiJouji Nezu
Hirona YamazakiMari Kurihara

