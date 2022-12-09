Not Available

The new Lifetime docuseries “Prison Wives Club” follows four women living with their decisions to fall in love with and remain married to convicted felons. While facing judgment from their friends and families, each episode explores how these women struggle to find normalcy despite their unconventional choices when it comes to the men in their lives. Restricted to limited contact with their spouses who are serving sentences ranging from 10 years to life, the ladies band together for support; but this group comes with its own sentence as they don’t always agree on how to behave as a wife on the “outside.”