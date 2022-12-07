Not Available

Prisoners of War (original title in Hebrew: חטופים Translit.: Hatufim Translated: "Abductees") is an Israeli television drama series made by Keshet and originally aired on Israel's Channel 2 from March to May 2010. A second season began airing in October 2012. The series was created by Israeli director, screenwriter and producer Gideon Raff. In July 2010, it won the Israeli Academy Award for Television for Best Drama Series. The show was sold to 20th Century Fox Television and adapted into the acclaimed series Homeland for cable channel Showtime in the United States.