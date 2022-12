Not Available

At Big City Chefs, Beverly Hills' premiere private chef placement agency, the only question is who is crazier: the chefs or the clientele? This group of talented chefs is on call 24-7 to cater to the exceedingly over-the-top, wacky, ridiculous and sometimes truly bizarre culinary clientele living the high-life in LA's poshest neighborhood. What could be a better recipe for disaster and excitement all at the same time?