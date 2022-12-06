Not Available

From the Golden Globe-winning creator of GREY'S ANATOMY comes an ABC drama Private Practice. Seattle fades into grey as renowned surgeon Dr. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) aims to reinvent herself. The promise of a simpler golden state of mind has her working alongside medical school friends at California's Oceanside Wellness Center. But is the new life prescription her cure? Join Addison newly-divorced-but-professionally-bound Naomi and Sam Bennet the kissable Pete Wilder and Violet Turner -- a psychiatrist with her own issues -- as affairs of the heart bring on symptoms of love lust and high drama in a journey worth taking. In April 2012, the show moved to Tuesday night.