    Privilege International is a Palm Beach, FL based company, run by young entrepreneurs, giving insight in to the makings of high profile business deals, in a variety of different markets. With a supporting cast of beautiful and interesting people/celebrities, in a setting of awe inspiring surroundings, elite luxury properties, exotic cars and a privileged lifestyle, we’ll see a world where business not only gets done from 9 to 5 at the office, but where the biggest deals are closed after hours over a drink at the most exclusive jet-set parties. The show did not continue past the pilot after the economic downturn of 2008, when the partners subsequently split up. Created by Sean R. McKee

