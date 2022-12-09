Prized Apart

Not Available

Emma Willis and Reggie Yates present the game show which sees ten ordinary couples battling it out for the chance to win a life-changing prize. Each couple is made up of an adventurer and a studio player. Ten contestants are based in the UK, whilst their partners will be abroad. The adventurers compete in a series physically and mentally challenging and their aim is to stay in the competition as long as possible and avoid being sent home to the UK until the last episode. The studio players have to answer make or break questions asked by Emma Willis, to keep them and their partner in the competition.