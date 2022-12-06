Not Available

The Pro-Am Poker Equalizer" is a unique tournament featuring an exciting mix of professional poker players and celebrity enthusiasts playing for a first-place prize worth $500,000. Filmed at the South Coast Casino in Las Vegas, each episode features six players (four professionals and two amateurs) playing in a six-handed Sit & Go tournament. The winner of each game will advance to the next round and play for a chance to take home the $500,000 prize. Because they're professionals, it's safe to assume that players like Phil Ivey, Chris Ferguson, and Howard Lederer might have an advantage over their celebrity competition. With that in mind, we have handicapped each of the pros in this tournament by forcing them to start with only 100,000 chips, while each celebrity will be given 150,000 chips with which to play.