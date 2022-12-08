Not Available

The show is Problems and it’s led by Sam Simmons, the undisputed master of suburban absurdity. This bald man with a questionable moustache has spent the last ten years crafting award-winning comedy, going from a cult hero on triple j to an international superstar. Whether he's wrapping his head in ham, serenading stuffed owls, or disco dancing in his own specially designed bread shoes, Sam Simmons is one of the most thrilling live performers in the comedy arena. He is an evangelical advocate for bringing ‘silly’ back to comedy.