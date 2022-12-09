Not Available

Malcolm Bright has a gift that gives him the ability to know how killers think, how their minds work. Why? Back in the ‘90s, his father was one of the worst, a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon.” That’s why Bright is the best criminal psychologist around: murder is the family business. Bright uses his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers, all while dealing with a manipulative mother, annoyingly normal sister, a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son, and his own constantly evolving neuroses.