Malcolm Bright has a gift that gives him the ability to know how killers think, how their minds work. Why? Back in the ‘90s, his father was one of the worst, a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon.” That’s why Bright is the best criminal psychologist around: murder is the family business. Bright uses his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers, all while dealing with a manipulative mother, annoyingly normal sister, a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son, and his own constantly evolving neuroses.
|Tom Payne
|Malcolm Bright
|Michael Sheen
|Dr. Martin Whitly
|Bellamy Young
|Jessica Whitly
|Lou Diamond Phillips
|Gil Arroyo
|Halston Sage
|Ainsley Whitly
|Aurora Perrineau
|Dani Powell
