Not Available

Prodigal Son

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Berlanti Productions

Malcolm Bright has a gift that gives him the ability to know how killers think, how their minds work. Why? Back in the ‘90s, his father was one of the worst, a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon.” That’s why Bright is the best criminal psychologist around: murder is the family business. Bright uses his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers, all while dealing with a manipulative mother, annoyingly normal sister, a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son, and his own constantly evolving neuroses.

Cast

Tom PayneMalcolm Bright
Michael SheenDr. Martin Whitly
Bellamy YoungJessica Whitly
Lou Diamond PhillipsGil Arroyo
Halston SageAinsley Whitly
Aurora PerrineauDani Powell

View Full Cast >

Images

16 More Images