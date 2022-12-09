Not Available

All-night meetings, nonstop stress and action. That’s the life of a television variety show producer trying to put together a hit show and gain ratings while handling pressures from difficult stars and corporate executives who breathe down their necks. Baek Seung Chan is a fresh new producer-director (PD) who gave up law school to work in the exciting variety show division of a major television network. He works alongside the more seasoned veteran PDs Tak Ye Jin, a no-nonsense hot-shot who gets things done her way, and Ra Joon Mo, who is still waiting for his breakout hit series. As they work with temperamental stars like Cindy, a famous singer, can the PDs please everybody and get their jobs done?