Producing Juliet

Not Available

When Rebecca meets kindred spirit Juliet, a playwright struggling to get her sophomore effort produced, Rebecca’s tenuous and open relationship with her alluring yet distant actress girlfriend becomes clear. Rebecca finds a new focus and decides to leave her corporate life behind to produce Juliet’s new play. And although Juliet is looking to create some distance of her own from an openly gay actor who can’t walk away from her, Juliet’s new partnership with Rebecca is about to put everyone’s drama center stage.