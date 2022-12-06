Not Available

Welcome to the Profiles in Courage guide at TV Tome. This series was based on the 1956 Pulitzer Prize winning book of the same name by then-Senator John F. Kennedy. Each of the historical dramas covered one public figure who served as a model of virtue and courage under pressure. Each subject took an unpopular stand and persevered in their pursuit of justice and the right path, in spite of the coercion and vilification of the majority. "This book is not just the stories of the past but a book of hope and confidence for the future. What happens to the country, to the world, depends on what we do with what others have left us." ”from the book's foreword by Robert F. Kennedy