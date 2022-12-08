Prohibition (SBS-AU)

Not Available

PROHIBITION is a documentary film series directed by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick that tells the story of the rise, rule, and fall of the Eighteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the entire era it encompassed. From 1920-1933, the U.S. enacted a constitutional amendment (the Eighteenth Amendment) which implemented a nation-wide ban on the sale, manufacture and transportation of alcohol. During this period, referred to as “Prohibition,” millions of Americans reacted by turning away from the moralistic universe it apotheosised. Originally broadcast in October 2011 as a three-part, five-and-a-half-hour series on the U.S. PBS network, it was re-cut into a five-part 250 minute series for broadcast on the Australian SBS network. That re-cut version is described here. For the original three-part release, see series ID 251965 on TheTVDB.com