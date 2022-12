Not Available

The year is 2031. In a New India – of towering smart holograms and drone superhighways – hard-boiled Cyber Crime detective Saajan Kundu is called out of retirement when a self-driving taxi is hacked and ordered to kill an anonymous human victim. Saajan begrudgingly joins forces with estranged partner Laxmi Suri, a whip-smart AI scientist, to comb the modern backwaters of Goa for the killer.