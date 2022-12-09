Not Available

It was a dark and stormy night… Safely ensconced in a shed in deepest, darkest Shropshire, two men with their faculties dulled by liberal dosing’s of Jack Daniel’s finest No.7 brand embarked upon a journey that would change their world. Project Binky was born. It seemed like a good idea at the time. Take one rotten 1980 Mini 1000 and one Toyota Celica GT-Four and use all their guile, cunning and skill to graft them together to create a Frankenstein’s monster of a car. Not content with just the trifling matter of shoe-horning the entire running gear from the Celica and grafting it into the little Mini, they also decided it might be fun to film the entire journey and post it on YouTube for all and sundry to see. The goal is to create one of the fastest Mini’s on the planet but also one that looks just like a fast Mini. The brief is simple; we can’t lengthen it or widen it – save for the arches – but the 2.0l turbo-charged engine, 4WD transmission and all the suspension from the Celica must go inside the Mini. We never said it was going to be easy, it was always going to be a difficult project, but Bad Obsession Motorsport has never shied away from a challenge.