Three female government spies, Yuuki Miyagawa, Reiko Kareyl Yukino and Kana Morishita, are on a mission to find some evidence of illegal medicine manufacturing at a medical company. But someone has tipped off the researchers of the company. They are captured and used as guinea pigs by researchers for their new medicine, undergoing experimental surgery that nearly destroys them. Will they be able to escape from the company alive?