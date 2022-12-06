Project G.eeK.eR.

Not Available

Welcome to the FABULOUS WORLD OF TOMORROW! Welcome to overcrowding! Pollution! Crime! Five hundred home shopping channels! Yes, you heard right. It's worse than you ever imagined. FIVE HUNDRED HOME SHOPPING CHANNELS. The human mind cannot bear such untrammeled terror. In the future, there are two simple rules to remember: NO SPITTING. DON'T CROSS MISTER MOLOCH. Mister Moloch is the CEO of Moloch Industries, the giga-corporation which owns and operates most of the Earth (not to mention the moon, mars, and most of the more upscale parts of the asteroid belt). Moloch is one small step from world domination. And that's a step he's eager to take. In order to achieve his goal of total conquest, Moloch initiated Project GKR (Geno-Kinetic Research). Helmed by the brilliant but unstable Doctor Maston, the aim of Proje