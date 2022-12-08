Not Available

PROJECT MC2 is a three-episode series that follows four brilliant tween girls who are really secret agents using science, technology -- and sometimes even Instagram -- to catch the bad guys. Although she's a young writer and hipster, McKeyla McAlister is also one of the top agents at NOV8 (Innovate), a top secret organization of the smartest women in the world, headed by The Quail, who sends her agents on missions. When McKeyla brings home three of her Maywood Glen Academy classmates -- culinary chemist Adrienne Attoms, computer savant Bryden Bandweth, and creative genius Camryn Coyle -- and they experience her secret lab, The Quail sees the girls' potential and recruits them as agents. Together, these four young agents use teamwork, along with their science, engineering and math skills, to complete each mission, including to help save a prince's space launch.