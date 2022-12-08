Project: Potemkin

Not Available

Set shortly after Star Trek: The Undiscovered Country, this new fan film series takes place in 2296 aboard the starship Potemkin, an up-rated Constitution III-class (such as the U.S.S. Enterprise-A, NCC-1701-A. It's on a five-year mission of exploration in deep space where its crew will encounter strange new worlds while seeking out new life forms and new civilizations. The Potemkin is an older ship, one of the last of its kind. Its captain, a forty year veteran of Starfleet, has a unique crew, mostly comprised of inexperienced officers, the occasional cast off from another ship, and a feisty chief medical officer.