What did he say on the runway?! She did that?! Burning questions from this season of Lifetime's "Project Runway All Stars" will get answered with the companion series, "Project Runway All Stars: After the Runway" following each night's the telecast of "Project Runway All Stars", beginning Thursday, February 23 at 10pm ET/PT. Hosted by designer and All Stars judge Isaac Mizrahi and Marie Claire Editor-In-Chief and mentor for the All Stars' designers, Joanna Coles, each episode will feature the exclusive first interview with each week's eliminated designer as they get whittled down on the way to the finale. The half-hour show includes in-depth, roundtable debates and passionate discussions with All Stars' remaining standout designers as they answer pressing questions about what happened behind-the-seams both on and off the runway during that evening's episode. Special guests will appear in each episode including All Stars judge and designer Georgina Chapman and Neiman Marcus' fashion director Ken Downing.