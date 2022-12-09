Not Available

It’s time for a different set of school supplies - scissors, sewing machines and fabric! The new school year brings the freshman class of young designers in the inaugural season of "Project Runway Junior". This next generation of up-and-coming fashionistas, ages 13 to 17, will be mentored by Emmy Award winner Tim Gunn who co-hosts alongside supermodel Hannah Davis. Kelly Osbourne, designer Christian Siriano and executive fashion editor at Cosmopolitan and Seventeen Magazine Aya Kanai, serve as judges to determine who will make the grade. Actress Bella Thorne joins panel as guest judge for the final challenge.