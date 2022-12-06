Not Available

"Project Runway: Threads" is a competition series showcasing America’s most talented young fashion designers. Each week, three new contestants pull out their scissors, sketchbooks and skills to see who can out-design the competition and set the new standard for the future of fashion. Challenges will be fast-paced, unpredictable and far from child’s play as these nascent fashion powerhouses compete for $10,000 to be used at any Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts Store or Joann.com, a prestigious scholarship to the summer program at FIDM including travel expenses and a top-of-the-line sewing and embroidery studio courtesy of Brother International Corporation.