Boo, a student whose grades aren't promising, comes from a strict family. However, he has a hidden problem. Boo has been suffering from depression for a long time, which resulted in self-harm. Moreover, he doesn't eat or sleep well. One day, he decides to commit suicide, but his plan was thwarted by a group of skaters, led by Simon and Fern, who influenced him to join their group of friends. Can Boo overcome depression and all his fears?