When Russell Greene loses his job, he decides to go on the road with his family. So he gathers his family including his wife Claire, his son Josh, his daughter Dinah his mother, Hattie, and his nephew Nathaniel and hits the road. With only an old Suburban, a trailer, and a dream, Russell and his family are now traveling across the country in search of adventure and helping many people along the way. Promised Land was a spinoff of the series Touched By An Angel and had several crossover episodes with that series, as well as one with Diagnosis Murder.